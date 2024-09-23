Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Bengaluru Woman Murder Case: NCW & Police Push For Action

National Commission for Women has directed the Karnataka police to expedite the arrest of all involved in the gruesome murder of a woman whose body parts were found chopped up and stuffed into a refrigerator.

Bengaluru Woman Murder Case: NCW & Police Push For Action

National Commission for Women has directed the Karnataka police to expedite the arrest of all involved in the gruesome murder of a woman whose body parts were found chopped up and stuffed into a refrigerator.

“NCW has come across a media post titled ‘Woman’s Body Chopped Into 30 Pieces Found Inside Fridge In Bengaluru’ involving the gruesome death of a 26-year-old woman in Vyalikaval,” NCW said in a post on X.

“The Commission has directed the state police to expedite the arrest of all involved and ensure a thorough, time-bound investigation. A detailed report is expected within 3 days.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Monday said that the police have identified the prime suspect in the case.

“It is being investigated from all angles. The prime suspect has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him,” Commissioner Dayananda said while addressing a press conference here.
He’s an outsider. We can’t give more information as of now as it may help the accused,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the police have collected a lot of information regarding the woman’s death. The Minister said that the police suspect a man reportedly from West Bengal to be behind the murder but added that more evidence is needed to confirm his role.

“The police have collected a lot of information, a lot of clues. One individual is also been…kind of they say he is the one. Unless we collect more information we can’t really say. He is from West Bengal they say,” Parameshwara told reporters here.

Reacting to the question regarding the government’s measures to enhance the safety of women, the minister said, “We have already taken a lot of precautions for women’s safety in Bengaluru. We are very careful about it. We have installed CCTV where lot of women go. These kinds of steps we have taken.”

In a shocking incident, dismembered body of a woman was found stuffed in the fridge of the house she was living in at Vinayaka Nagar in Vyalikaval in Bengaluru on September 21.

The woman identified as Mahalakshmi was living alone in the rented house for the last five months, Shekar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru.

The body parts were found highly decomposed with worms were found in them raising suspicion that the murder could have taken place a fortnight ago.

On Sunday, the state unit of the BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government over the incident stating that the Kannadigas are no longer safe in this ‘Hitler-led Siddaramaiah’.

“Under @INCKarnataka rule, appeasement policies have led to a complete collapse of law and order. The brutal murder of Mahalakshmi by Ashraf is a clear reminder that Kannadigas are no longer safe in this Hitler-led @siddaramaiah government,” the official handle of BJP Karnataka posted on X.

The BJP further alleged that the Congress opposed the anti-love Jihad laws to please their vote bank.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Amid Laddu Row, The Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanam Begins Purification Ritual

Filed under

bengaluru Bengaluru Police Commissioner Woman Murder Case

Also Read

93% Of Futures And Options Investors Incur Significant losses

93% Of Futures And Options Investors Incur Significant losses

BJP’s Poonawalla Calls Atishi ‘Proxy CM,’ Compares To Manmohan

BJP’s Poonawalla Calls Atishi ‘Proxy CM,’ Compares To Manmohan

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take...

Lebanon Health Ministry: Israeli Attacks Kill 50, Injure Over 300

Lebanon Health Ministry: Israeli Attacks Kill 50, Injure Over 300

Kumara Dissanayake Takes Charge As Sri Lanka Faces Financial Crisis

Kumara Dissanayake Takes Charge As Sri Lanka Faces Financial Crisis

Entertainment

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox