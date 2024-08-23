Assam has been rocked by widespread protests following the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in the Dhing area of Nagaon district. The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday evening while the girl was riding her bicycle home from tuition classes.

The 15-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted by three men who arrived on a motorcycle. They encircled her and committed the alleged rape before abandoning her, injured and unconscious, by a roadside pond. The girl, a class 10 student, was later found by local residents, who alerted the police. She was initially taken to a health center in Dhing and subsequently transferred to a hospital in Nagaon for further treatment and medical examination.

#WATCH | Assam: Locals in Dhing area of Nagaon take out a protest march against the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in the area. pic.twitter.com/OwYoDra0Ub — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

Government Response and Protests

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to ensure strict action against the perpetrators. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma emphasized, “We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE. I’ve directed @DGPAssamPolice to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters.”

After the recent Lok Sabha elections we are seeing a specific community of people indulging in criminal activities. The perpetrators of the incident at Dhing , involving a Hindu minor, will be punished: HCM Dr @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/Yuzeh0xSoY — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 23, 2024

Sarma also highlighted the broader issue of rising crime against women in the state, noting that this incident marks the 23rd such case in Assam in the past two months. He urged sensitivity towards indigenous people’s issues and stressed that real perpetrators must be identified rather than blaming entire communities.

On Friday, the streets of Assam saw massive protests, with people from various sections of society demanding justice. Shopkeepers closed their businesses, and social and political groups called for severe penalties for the offenders and improved security for women and girls. A video from the news agency ANI captured large crowds marching through Dhing, chanting, “We want justice.”

Current Developments

The police have made progress in the investigation, with one suspect already arrested, another detained, and efforts ongoing to capture the remaining individuals involved. The Director General of Police (DGP), G P Singh, accompanied by district police officials, visited the crime scene in Dhing to oversee the investigation.

The situation remains tense as authorities work to address the concerns of the public and ensure justice for the victim.