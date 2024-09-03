Australia Sends Combat Aircraft To India For Phase II Of Tarang Shakti Exercise

For phase 2 of the 'Tarang Shakti' exercise, the Royal Australian Air Force has made its inaugural deployment of combat aircraft to India.

The country has deployed three EA-18G Growler aircraft from No 6 Squadron and sent up to 120 personnel.

As per Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, Australia’s involvement in the exercise underscores its commitment to regional partnerships and international cooperation to address shared security concerns.

He further emphasized, that Australia’s participation demonstrates its advanced capabilities and provides an opportunity for its aviators to improve interoperability with international militaries.

Talking about the exercise, he said “Exercise Tarang Shakti 24 will allow our aviators to enhance their tactical operations, foster international relations, and showcase our ability to respond rapidly to emerging threats in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Stephen Chappell.

He also declared, that India is a top-tier security partner for India. “India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, and through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Australia and India, the Government is continuing to prioritise practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability.” said Chappell.

Brief Information On Exercise Tarang Shakti

Meanwhile for the first time, India is hosting largest multilateral air exercise called Exercise Tarang Shakti. This exercise features participation from Australia, Greece, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Japan, Singapore, and the United States.

Around 11 participating and 18 observer nations are participating in this exercise. This multilateral exercise is taking place at Air Force Station Jodhpur from August 30 to September 13.

(With Inputs From ANI)