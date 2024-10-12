Baba Siddique Death: What EXACTLY Happened When He Was Shot Dead

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, was shot dead on Saturday evening in Bandra East, Mumbai.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, was shot dead on Saturday evening in Bandra East, Mumbai. The incident occurred while he was at his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, where he left around 9:30 PM. Three masked individuals emerged from their vehicle and fired three shots at Siddique amid the sound of firecrackers outside the office.

Pronounced dead on arrival

Siddique sustained serious injuries, falling to the ground after being shot in the chest. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. A source indicated that a 9.9 mm pistol was used in the shooting, hinting at a contract killing.

Earlier this year, Siddique had made headlines by severing a four-decade-long association with the Congress party to join Ajit Pawar’s NCP. Just 15 days prior to his death, he had received a death threat and was placed under ‘Y’ category security.

Two suspects arrested in Baba Siddique mueder

In the wake of the incident, police confirmed the arrest of two suspects, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana, while a third suspect fled the scene. Authorities have formed five teams to investigate the murder, with sources in the Mumbai police indicating that they would also explore potential links to the Bishnoi gang.

The shooting occurred on Dussehra and just ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections expected later this year.

Statement from the Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the arrests in connection with the case and assured that the state government would expedite the trial in a fast-track court.

“This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I have spoken to the doctors and police. Two people have been arrested; they are from UP and Haryana, while the third suspect is still at large. We have instructed the Mumbai Police to take strict action against those who disrupt law and order. I am confident that the third suspect will be apprehended soon, and we will ensure this case goes to a fast-track court,” he stated during a press conference.

Siddique, who had served as a three-time MLA from Bandra West, was associated with the Congress for 48 years before leaving the party in February to join Ajit Pawar’s NCP. His son, Zeeshan Siddique, was expelled from Congress in August.

Who was Baba Siddique?

Siddique was elected as an MLA for Bandra West in 1999, 2004, and 2009, and served as a minister of state for food, civil supplies, labor, and the FDA from 2004 to 2008.

Siddique was not only recognized for his political insight but also for hosting extravagant Bollywood gatherings. He played a key role in resolving the longstanding rivalry between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at an iftar party he hosted in 2013.

