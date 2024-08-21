Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: MSCPCR Chief Criticizes School Administration For Mishandling Sexual Abuse Case In Badlapur

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has strongly condemned the handling of a serious sexual abuse case at a school in Badlapur, accusing the school administration of attempting to conceal the crime rather than aiding the victims’ families in seeking justice. MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah, who led the charge against the school, emphasized the necessity for strict actions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

School’s Alleged Attempt to Cover Up the Crime

On Wednesday, Susieben Shah expressed her deep dissatisfaction with the school’s response to the allegations of sexual abuse involving two four-year-old girls. The perpetrator, identified as Akshay Shinde, a 23-year-old male cleaner employed by the school, allegedly assaulted the young girls on separate occasions within ten days of his employment. The assaults went unnoticed by school authorities, raising serious concerns about the school’s vigilance and responsibility.

Shah criticized the school administration for their apparent efforts to downplay the severity of the incident. “They (child protection unit) took them to the police to file the complaint. When I asked the school management about the case, they tried to cover it up. I even asked them why POCSO provisions should not be invoked against the school management,” Shah stated, reflecting her frustration with the school’s conduct.

Also read: Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Court Extends Custody of Accused Till August 26 Amid Protest

Details of the Badlapur School Incident

The case came to light when the parents of one of the victims reported the first assault to the school on August 12. Instead of taking immediate action and involving the police, the school management allegedly dismissed the parents’ concerns, suggesting that the child might have been assaulted by an outsider. This response further aggravated the situation, leading to the parents losing faith in the school’s ability to protect their children and pursue justice.

Adding to the parents’ anguish, they were reportedly made to wait for 11 hours at the Badlapur police station before their complaints were taken seriously by the officials. The delay in addressing their grievances prompted a wave of frustration and anger among the parents and the local community.

Public Outcry and Protests

As the parents grew increasingly disheartened by the lack of response from both the school and the police, they, along with local residents, decided to take matters into their own hands. A protest was organized, which began outside the school and soon escalated as demonstrators moved to block the railway tracks at Badlapur station. The protest caused significant disruption, bringing the central railway suburban network to a halt for several hours.

Shah lamented that the chaotic situation in Badlapur could have been avoided if the school management had acted responsibly and promptly reported the incident to the authorities. “The issue arises from the parents being made to wait for 11 hours,” Shah remarked, underscoring the failure of the school’s administration to take immediate action. Despite being informed of the alleged sexual attack, the school principal chose not to contact the police, opting instead to consult with the school management—a decision Shah described as a “terrible state of affairs.”

Political Repercussions and Statewide Protest

The handling of the Badlapur case has sparked a broader political response, with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition calling for a “Maharashtra Bandh” on August 24 to protest the alleged sexual assault and the subsequent mishandling by the school and police. Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, announced that all MVA allies would participate in the bandh, signaling widespread discontent with how the situation has been managed.

Also Read: ‘If Women Are Not Safe At Workplace, We Are Denying Them Equality,’ Supreme Court’s Key Quotes On Kolkata Rape And Murder Case