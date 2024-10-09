Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Bank To Remain Shut On October 10, Here’s The list Of Bank Holidays

Several banks across India will remain closed on October 10, in observance of Maha Saptami, a significant day in the Durga Puja festivities.

Bank To Remain Shut On October 10, Here’s The list Of Bank Holidays

Several banks across India will remain closed on October 10, in observance of Maha Saptami, a significant day in the Durga Puja festivities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday in select states to mark the occasion. Banks in states like West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Nagaland will observe this holiday, while in other regions, banking operations will continue as usual.

Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja, is a day of major religious significance as it marks the beginning of the grand worship rituals, known as Maha Puja. According to Hindu mythology, this day is when Goddess Durga commenced her battle against the demon king Mahishasura. Durga Puja is one of the largest and most widely celebrated festivals in eastern India, particularly in West Bengal, where the festivities span ten days.

Despite the closure of physical branches in the affected states, digital banking services will continue uninterrupted. Customers can still access banking services Including online banking, ATM’s, UPI.

Additionally, banks will observe further closures in October for various festivals and weekly holidays. Key upcoming closures include:

– October 11: Mahanavami
– October 12: Dussehra and Second Saturday
– October 13: Sunday
– October 14: Durga Puja and Dussehra in Gangtok
– October 16: Laxmi Puja (in Agartala and Kolkata)
– October 17: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
– October 20: Sunday
– October 26: Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir) and Fourth Saturday
– October 27: Sunday
– October 31: Diwali (Deepavali), Kali Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday, and Naraka Chaturdashi

The RBI issues a comprehensive holiday list for banks every month under three categories: the Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. These designations ensure that all banking stakeholders are aware of upcoming closures and can plan their transactions accordingly.

