A college student in Bengaluru was allegedly raped by an unknown motorcyclist early Sunday morning after accepting a ride from him, according to local police. The young woman, a final-year student at a city college, was on her way home to Hebbagodi after attending a gathering with friends in Koramangala.

The Additional Commissioner of Police for the East Zone, Raman Gupta, reported that the student had hitchhiked a ride from the man when the incident occurred. “The man who offered her a ride sexually assaulted her. We have registered a rape case and initiated a thorough investigation,” Gupta stated.

Initial reports suggest that the woman had been returning home from a social event in Koramangala when she accepted the ride. The police believe that the motorcyclist, who remains the sole suspect in the case, is responsible for the crime. “We suspect the man who gave her a lift is the perpetrator, and our investigations are ongoing,” Gupta added.

Gupta, along with other police officers, visited the scene of the crime and spoke with the victim and her family. “We have collected all necessary information and formed five teams to expedite the investigation. We are confident that the suspect will be apprehended soon,” Gupta assured.

The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of women in the city, particularly during late hours. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid accepting rides from strangers, especially in the late hours. The investigation continues as authorities work to bring the perpetrator to justice.

