Bengaluru: Tabu Rao Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Yatnal Over ‘Pakistan’ Comment

A single bench of the People's Court in Bengaluru has heard a complaint filed by Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife, Tabu Rao, and directed the filing of a criminal defamation case.

A single bench of the People’s Court in Bengaluru has heard a complaint filed by Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s wife, Tabu Rao, and directed the filing of a criminal defamation case.

Basangouda Patil Yatnal, while speaking to the media in Vijayapura, Karnataka, on April 4 during the Lok Sabha elections, said, “In Dinesh Gundu Rao’s house, there is half of Pakistan. It is an addiction for him to make anti-national statements.”

Tabu Rao subsequently filed a private complaint at Sanjay Nagar police station regarding the comment, and a case was registered against Yatnal.

Tabu Rao also presented evidence to the court, including newspaper reports and supporting documents.

In light of this, the court issued a summons to Yatnal. The petition seeks to register a case of offences under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC against Yatnal.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged on Friday that there was a conspiracy to target Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and destabilise the government, but he maintained that the rule of law should be followed.

His comments came after Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned the prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam earlier this month. The Chief Minister claimed on August 23 that the Governor had sanctioned his prosecution based on “hearsay.”

Defending the CM, Minister Gundu Rao told ANI, “Our CM has done nothing wrong. It is a conspiracy to target him and destabilise the government. Even the opposition knows there was no misuse of power. All MLAs, party workers, and leaders are with the CM. The party has become more united now after this incident.”

He added, “Corruption exists in our system. But when something happens, you should act, and the rule of law should be followed.”

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Consultant Arrested After Collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue in Maharashtra