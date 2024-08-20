Bharat Bandh 2024: Nationwide Strike Planned for August 21 to Protest SC/ST Reservation Ruling, Security Heightened Across India

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has declared a nationwide Bharat Bandh on August 21, 2024, in response to the recent Supreme Court ruling concerning SC/ST reservations. This call for a strike has garnered significant support, particularly from SC/ST groups in Rajasthan, who have expressed solidarity with the cause and plan to participate in the protest.

The announcement has prompted authorities to bolster security measures across the country. According to a report, the police have been instructed to increase deployment in all districts to prevent any potential unrest. Director General of Police (DGP) UR Sahoo emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order during the bandh and confirmed that instructions had been issued to all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure a peaceful environment.

“We have asked our officials to organize meetings with the groups calling for the bandh, as well as with market associations, to facilitate better cooperation,” the DGP stated in his remarks to a media source.

The Reasons Behind the Bharat Bandh

The Bharat Bandh is being organized as a direct response to a controversial ruling by the Supreme Court, which has allowed states to create sub-categories within the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups. The court’s decision, which suggests that “those who really need it should get priority in reservation,” has sparked widespread debate and dissatisfaction among various SC/ST communities.

Reports indicate that the primary objective of the Bharat Bandh is to challenge this ruling and demand its reversal. Many social and political organizations are expected to lend their support to the strike, arguing that the court’s decision undermines the existing reservation system and fails to address the needs of the most marginalized sections within these communities.

Enhanced Security Measures for Bharat Bandh 2024

Given the potential for unrest during the bandh, senior police officials convened a video conference to discuss and coordinate security preparations. The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and senior police officers, all of whom have been tasked with ensuring public safety throughout the day of the strike.

Western Uttar Pradesh, in particular, has been identified as a sensitive region, prompting authorities to place the area on high alert. Extensive steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the public, with a focus on preventing any incidents of violence during the protests.

While it is common for public transport and private offices to be disrupted during such nationwide strikes, emergency services, including ambulances, will remain operational to provide essential support to those in need.

