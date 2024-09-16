Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Renamed To Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail aims to enhance connectivity between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, two key cities in Gujarat.

Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Renamed To Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

The Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro, a significant railway project, has been officially renamed “Namo Bharat Rapid Rail.” This change reflects the ongoing trend of rebranding infrastructure projects under the “Namo Bharat” initiative, named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail aims to enhance connectivity between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, two key cities in Gujarat. This modernized rail service is expected to reduce travel time and provide passengers with an upgraded, efficient travel experience. The renaming is part of a larger national movement to align key infrastructure projects with the Prime Minister’s vision for a more connected and developed India.

The Rapid Rail, which aims to enhance intercity connectivity, will cover 359 km distance from Bhuj to Ahmedabad in 5:45 hours. In between, the train will stop at nine stations.

For the public, the regular service will start on September 17 from Ahmedabad. The total journey will cost Rs 455.

MUST READ: Punjab BSF Foils Drug Smuggling: Heroin Seized In Tarn Taran

“The ministry has decided to rename Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail,” the Railway spokesperson said.

According to the Railway Ministry, while the other metros cover only short distances, Namo Bharat trains will connect the heart of Ahmedabad with its peripheral cities.

Featuring 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers, the Rapid Rail offers a host of innovative features, it said. “With ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors, it definitely proves to be superior to other metros.”

A significant upgrade, according to the Ministry, from traditional suburban trains and metro coaches is its modular design that includes ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets.

“The train offers faster journeys between mid-distance cities. Its rapid acceleration and deceleration contribute to efficient travel while driving cabs at both ends eliminates turnaround time,” it added.

READ MORE: Bengaluru Airport Implements Mpox Testing Amid Rising Concerns

 

Filed under

Bhuj-Ahmedabad Gujarat rail connectivity infrastructure development Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vande Metro

Also Read

Who Is Anna Sawai? 32-Year-Old Becomes First Asian Woman To Win Lead Drama Emmy For Shogun

Who Is Anna Sawai? 32-Year-Old Becomes First Asian Woman To Win Lead Drama Emmy For...

Northern Lights Forecast: Will Aurora Borealis Be Visible In Washington on THIS Date? Check Details Here!

Northern Lights Forecast: Will Aurora Borealis Be Visible In Washington on THIS Date? Check Details...

At What Time Is iOS 18 Releasing? Full Installation Guide And Key Features Explained

At What Time Is iOS 18 Releasing? Full Installation Guide And Key Features Explained

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At 70

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At...

Epic Arrival: Star-Studded Cast And Crew Of Ponniyin Selvan Set To Take Over Yas Island For IIFA Utsavam On September 27th!

Epic Arrival: Star-Studded Cast And Crew Of Ponniyin Selvan Set To Take Over Yas Island...

Entertainment

Who Is Anna Sawai? 32-Year-Old Becomes First Asian Woman To Win Lead Drama Emmy For Shogun

Who Is Anna Sawai? 32-Year-Old Becomes First Asian Woman To Win Lead Drama Emmy For

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At 70

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At

Bibbojaan Aka Aditi Rao Ties Knot With Siddharth, First Photos Out

Bibbojaan Aka Aditi Rao Ties Knot With Siddharth, First Photos Out

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox