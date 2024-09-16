Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Renamed To Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail aims to enhance connectivity between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, two key cities in Gujarat.

The Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro, a significant railway project, has been officially renamed “Namo Bharat Rapid Rail.” This change reflects the ongoing trend of rebranding infrastructure projects under the “Namo Bharat” initiative, named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail aims to enhance connectivity between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, two key cities in Gujarat. This modernized rail service is expected to reduce travel time and provide passengers with an upgraded, efficient travel experience. The renaming is part of a larger national movement to align key infrastructure projects with the Prime Minister’s vision for a more connected and developed India.

The Rapid Rail, which aims to enhance intercity connectivity, will cover 359 km distance from Bhuj to Ahmedabad in 5:45 hours. In between, the train will stop at nine stations.

For the public, the regular service will start on September 17 from Ahmedabad. The total journey will cost Rs 455.

MUST READ: Punjab BSF Foils Drug Smuggling: Heroin Seized In Tarn Taran

“The ministry has decided to rename Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail,” the Railway spokesperson said.

According to the Railway Ministry, while the other metros cover only short distances, Namo Bharat trains will connect the heart of Ahmedabad with its peripheral cities.

Featuring 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers, the Rapid Rail offers a host of innovative features, it said. “With ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors, it definitely proves to be superior to other metros.”

A significant upgrade, according to the Ministry, from traditional suburban trains and metro coaches is its modular design that includes ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets.

“The train offers faster journeys between mid-distance cities. Its rapid acceleration and deceleration contribute to efficient travel while driving cabs at both ends eliminates turnaround time,” it added.

READ MORE: Bengaluru Airport Implements Mpox Testing Amid Rising Concerns