BJP Bengal Bandh: Major Airlines Issue Travel Warnings; Train Services Disrupted

Major airlines have issued alerts concerning potential disruptions in transport and traffic in response to the BJP-called 'Bengal Bandh.’

In response to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) call for a 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ on August 28, major airlines have issued alerts concerning potential disruptions in transport and traffic. The bandh was declared following clashes between police and protesters during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally on August 27, which involved the use of tear gas and lathi charges.

#WATCH | RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case | Howrah, West Bengal: 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ called by BJP to protest against the state government The bandh has been called after the police used lathi charges and tear gas on protestors during Nabanna Abhiyan,… pic.twitter.com/22MmAKJol2 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

Airline Travel Advisories

Airlines such as Vistara, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have alerted passengers to expect local transport issues, road blockages, diversions, and potential traffic congestion leading up to and around Kolkata airport. The airlines have urged travelers to plan their journeys well in advance and to check their flight statuses regularly to stay informed about any changes.

“TravelAdvisory: Local transport in West Bengal may be disrupted as a result of the BanglaBandh declared for tomorrow, 28th Aug’24. Passengers are advised to monitor their local traffic conditions and keep a check on flight status via [link] and allow themselves sufficient time for the journey to the airport,” SpiceJet posted on its social media handle on X.

“6ETravelAdvisory: Customers who have their travel planned from Kolkata, may experience road blockages and diversions en route the airport. Please plan your journey with extra travel time to ensure a smooth trip. Do keep a tab on your flight status too [link],” IndiGo announced on X.

“TravelUpdate: Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route to Kolkata Airport on August 28th. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you,” Vistara informed its passengers on X.

Train Services and Local Disruptions

The bandh has also caused significant disruptions to local train services. The Bangaon-Sealdah railway line, a crucial route connecting Kolkata with its suburbs, experienced disruptions due to blockades staged by BJP workers. Services are now being gradually restored following protests by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters against the bandh call.

Additionally, BJP workers staged blockades at Barasat Dakshin railway station and Tala Bridge, which are part of the Kolkata Circular railway. The impact of the bandh has extended beyond Kolkata, affecting various parts of West Bengal. A public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the bandh has been filed with the Calcutta High Court, with a hearing scheduled for August 28. Reports indicate that police have detained BJP workers in Alipurduar who were participating in the bandh.

Protests and Security Measures

In Kolkata, doctors are planning a protest march from Shyambazar to Dharmatala at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has issued a notification urging citizens not to participate in the bandh. Government offices will remain open, and employees who fail to report for duty without valid reasons may face disciplinary action.

“The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected,” stated Alapan Bandopadhyay, Chief Adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Increased Security Measures

Security has been heightened across Kolkata and other regions, with additional police deployment to prevent violence and ensure the bandh does not disrupt public order. The Additional Director General of Police (ADG) for Law and Order has instructed senior officers to increase police presence, including female personnel, and to intensify monitoring of social media for any incitement.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Security enhanced in Kolkata amid BJP’s call for 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’. 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ has been called by the BJP to protest against the state government after the police used lathi charge and tear gas on protestors during Nabanna Abhiyan,… pic.twitter.com/BCybQPLV5h — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

Police have been advised to maintain night vigil in sensitive areas and to take strong legal action against anyone engaging in violence. Reports indicate increased police vigilance in Hooghly, Maldah, Gocharan, Cooch Behar, Asansol, Darjeeling, and Siliguri.