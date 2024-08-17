BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee For Doctor Transfers Amid Protests Over Kolkata Trainee Doctor’s Murder

In the wake of the shocking rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The criticism comes after the state government reportedly ordered the transfer of several senior doctors and professors, a move the BJP alleges has further destabilized an already chaotic situation in the state.

Criticism to transfers

Among the 42 doctors transferred were Dr. Sangeeta Paul and Dr. Supriya Das, both of whom were previously stationed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the young trainee doctor’s semi-naked body was discovered on August 9. This incident has sparked widespread outrage and protests, with many accusing the state government of attempting to suppress dissent.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT Cell, was quick to react to the transfer orders. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he accused Mamata Banerjee of targeting key medical institutions that have been at the forefront of protests against her administration. “On 16th Aug, West Bengal Govt’s Health Ministry issued an 8-page-long list of transfer orders, adding to the already chaotic situation. On Mamata Banerjee’s targets are Medical College Kolkata and Calcutta National Medical College. These two are the epicenter of protests against her fascist regime,” Malviya wrote.

Malviya further alleged that the transfer of five professors from these prestigious institutions to colleges in remote areas such as Siliguri, Tamluk, and Jhargram was a deliberate attempt to intimidate the senior doctor community. “This is a desperate attempt to scare the senior doctor community into submission. What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide?” he questioned.

The sudden reshuffle has also drawn sharp criticism from doctors’ associations, who have condemned the move as a conspiracy to silence healthcare professionals. They argue that the transfers are a clear effort to undermine those who have been vocal in seeking justice for the murdered trainee doctor.

BJP Condemned TMC

Adding to the chorus of condemnation, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), remarking that the party’s actions reflect a desire for authoritarian control. “Instead of cracking down on gang rapists of Bengal RG Kar Hospital – Mamata govt is busy cracking down on those crusading for justice. Mamata Banerjee is behaving like a real dictator Indira Gandhi or Kim Jong or Stalin would be proud of!” Poonawalla wrote on X.

He went on to criticize the transfer of 43 doctors who had raised their voices against the government’s handling of the situation, calling it a “Talibani Fatwa.” Poonawalla also accused Kolkata police of sending notices to citizens and journalists who have spoken out, threatening them to remove social media posts. “5000 goons sent to disrupt peaceful march and ransack crime scene and destroy evidence at RG Kar Hospital,” he added.

Poonawalla also took aim at the opposition, particularly Rahul Gandhi, questioning their silence on the issue. “Meanwhile, those who say Sanvidhan Bachao are snoozing… Rahul ji kuch toh bolo? This is happening even as HC is coming down heavily on Mamata govt & so is NCW. NCW Inquiry Committee uncovered lapses in security, infrastructure, and investigation in Kolkata rape-murder case of trainee doctor,” he stated.

CBI detained Former Principal

In a disturbing development related to the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday detained Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for questioning. The CBI’s involvement follows the parents of the deceased doctor informing the agency that they suspect multiple interns and physicians from the hospital could be involved in their daughter’s murder.

The parents have provided the CBI with the names of those they suspect, and the agency is now focusing on questioning these individuals, as well as Kolkata Police officers who were part of the initial investigation. On Friday, the CBI summoned a house staff member and two postgraduate trainees who were on duty with the doctor on the night of the murder. Dr. Ghosh, who resigned from his position just two days after the body was found, has also been escorted for questioning by the CBI.

Dr. Ghosh had reportedly feared for his safety, prompting his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court, which advised him to approach a single bench for the same. As the investigation continues, the case has become a focal point of political and public scrutiny, with the BJP accusing the West Bengal government of trying to cover up the truth.