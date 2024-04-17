BJP Demands Probe and Arrest of JMM Leader Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

The Jharkhand BJP has demanded a probe and an immediate arrest of a JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) leader for allegedly passing disrespectful remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public meeting.

In a recent development, The BJP’s state spokesperson, Pratul Shahdeo, brought attention, to a video that had been doing the rounds, in which JMM central committee member Nazrul Islam can be heard saying that the prime minister “would be buried 400-feet below” in the forthcoming elections, instead of winning 400 seats.

JMM’s response to the allegations was quick. The spokesperson of the party, Manoj Pandey, asserted that if Nazrul Islam indeed made such statements, he would be show-caused by the party. Pandey, additionally, emphasized that it was imperative to thoroughly investigate into the matter to verify the context in which the remarks were made.

The video’s authenticity is still in question since it wasn’t independently verified by the Press Trust of India making it important to have a thorough investigation done into the matter.

According to Pratul Shahdeo, Nazrul Islam had made these remarks against the Prime Minister during a public meeting on that was held on sunday in Sahebganj, however, no action had been taken against him by the police.

He further alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc has already accepted its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, which is why they have indulged into making such derogatory comments out of frustration.

“We demand Chief Minister Champai Soren to establish a high-level committee to investigate this incident and ensure the immediate arrest of Islam. We will also take this matter to the Election Commission,” stated Mr. Shahdeo, highlighting the seriousness with which the BJP views these remarks.

Babulal Marandi, the state BJP president, expressed his concerns regarding the mental state of the Jharkhand Mukti Morch(JMM), and claimed that their alleged derogatory comments could be due to the consistently increasing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nonetheless JMM has clarified that they do not appreciate or support such remarks made by any of their party leaders, and strongly believe in respectful political discourse.