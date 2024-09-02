BJP Expands In Haryana: Former JJP Leaders Join Party Amidst Growing Electoral Support

Former Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders Sunil Sangwan, Sanjay Kablana, and Devender Singh Babli officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Arun Singh, the National General Secretary of BJP, welcomed the new members with a statement highlighting the party’s growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Singh noted, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party is growing. Today there is a BJP government in 20 states in the country. The party has also come to power for the third time at the center, a milestone not achieved in sixty years.”

Singh emphasized the favorable political climate for BJP in Haryana, stating, “The winds in Haryana are in favor of BJP for the upcoming elections. The people are excited for a third term of the BJP government in the state because BJP has done exceptional work for the people here.”

He further praised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and his administration, highlighting the government’s achievements. “The state government has done more than 100 things for the people. The Chief Minister recently listed 108 initiatives by the government. This is why leaders from other political parties are leaving their organizations and joining BJP. We are confident that BJP will secure its third term in the state,” added Singh.

Biplap Deb, former Chief Minister of Tripura and current Member of Rajya Sabha, congratulated the new BJP members and noted that three other ex-MLAs, including the mayor of Ambala, joined the party recently. “With so many people joining BJP, it certainly shows that there is strong support for the BJP government in the state,” remarked Deb.

Haryana BJP state president and state assembly member Mohan Lal Badoli was also present to welcome the new additions to the party.

The elections in Haryana are scheduled for October 5, with the counting of votes taking place on October 8.

(With ANI Inputs)

