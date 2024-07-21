BJP Government Will Fall Very Soon: Akhilesh Yadav at TMC Rally in Kolkata

At the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Dharamtala rally in Kolkata, prominent political figures Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee launched strong criticisms against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, accusing it of employing underhanded tactics to cling to power and predicting its imminent downfall.

“The government just wants to grab the position by any means. The people of Bengal have fought with the BJP and left them behind. The people sitting in the government in Delhi are only in power for the next few days,” Akhilesh Yadav declared during the rally on Sunday.

Yadav further asserted, “I said this in the Lok Sabha and will say it again today: the BJP government will fall very soon. The Delhi government is not going to stay; it is going to fall very soon.”

दिल्ली की सरकार चलने वाली नहीं है, ये सरकार गिरने वाली है. pic.twitter.com/ImKRVVMigR — Akhilesh Yadav ᵖ ᵃ ʳ ᵒ ᵈ ʸ (@Akhileshparody0) July 21, 2024

Adding to the criticism, General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the BJP has ceased all funding to Bengal and was punished by the voters in the Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted that despite BJP’s claims of securing 400 seats, they only managed to win 240.

“BJP has stopped all funds to Bengal. In the Lok Sabha elections, people taught them a lesson. They said they would cross 400 seats but stopped at 240. They used the ED and CBI against the TMC but did not get victory,” Banerjee said.

He further cited Sandeshkhali as an example where the BJP’s attempt to create a false narrative failed. “Sandeshkhali is an example. They created a fake narrative, but the people of Sandeshkhali supported us. The BJP used Sandeshkhali as a weapon to defame Bengal. In the same Lok Sabha seat, the BJP lost by 3.50 lakh votes,” Banerjee added.

The TMC rally, held in remembrance of the 13 individuals killed during a 1993 protest by the West Bengal Youth Congress, saw a large turnout at Esplanade on Sunday.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Also Read: ‘This Government Is Shameless, They Shoud Resign…’: Mamata Banerjee Takes A Jibe At The BJP)