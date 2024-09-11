Thursday, September 12, 2024

BJP Leader Sudhanshu Trivedi Nominated to Press Council of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar, under Section 5(3)(e) of the Press Council Act, 1978, nominated Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi as a member of the Press Council of India.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhanshu Trivedi has been nominated as a member of the Press Council of India.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, under Section 5(3)(e) of the Press Council Act, 1978, nominated Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi as a member of the Press Council of India.

Sudhanshu Trivedi is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Member of Parliament from its Upper House, the Rajya Sabha.
Trivedi is the Senior National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party and was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha in a by-election from Uttar Pradesh in 2019.

The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

The Press Council of India (PCI) is an autonomous, statutory, and quasi-judicial authority that works to protect the freedom of the press and improve the standards of news agencies and newspapers in India.

The PCI was established in 1966 based on the recommendations of the First Press Commission and its role includes preserving freedom of the press and maintaining and improving the standards of news agencies and newspapers in India.

As of September 10, 2024, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the chairperson of the Press Council of India.

The Press Council of India is made up of 28 members, including the chairperson, and is traditionally chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge.

