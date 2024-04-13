BJP Manifesto To Be Released Tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to unveil its manifesto, called Sankalp Patra, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. The manifesto is expected to emphasize welfare and development initiatives, along with outlining a roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders will be present at the launch event, coinciding with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, a revered figure in the Dalit community and a key architect of the Indian Constitution.

With many of its key promises already fulfilled, such as the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the revocation of Article 370, there is anticipation regarding how the BJP will address its broader cultural and Hindutva agenda in the manifesto.

According to party sources, the manifesto will highlight measures aimed at benefiting youth, women, farmers, and the economically disadvantaged, groups frequently emphasized by PM Modi.

The manifesto’s formulation involved a manifesto committee chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which held two meetings to deliberate on its contents. Additionally, the party engaged in various initiatives, including nationwide outreach programs and social media campaigns, to gather public input for the manifesto.