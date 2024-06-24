BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekhar Mocks Rahul Gandhi's Silence On TN Hooch Tragedy

In response to the hooch catastrophe in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar blasted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and challenged him to specify what actions the party is expecting from the DMK administration, including asking for the resignation of the state’s excise minister.

According to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, “The hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu is one of the biggest tragedies of the hooch.” That Rahul’s Congress has said nothing against the Tamil Nadu government of their INDI Alliance partner is astonishing. Normally, Rahul’s Congress waves the Constitution and talks about defending people’s rights.”

He enquired as to whether Rahul Gandhi will call for the resignation of Tamil Nadu’s Excise Minister.

“It is not just shameful and crass on their part to use every tragedy that impacts a poor person and make it political,” he continued, “but Rahul Gandhi maintains a studious silence when this type of havoc is created in Tamil Nadu.” It is up to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to make clear what actions they are expecting from the DMK administration, including pressing for the immediate resignation of Tamil Nadu’s Excise Minister.”

He said that Rahul Gandhi should clarify how they will mitigate the losses of the family members of the victims.

“It is shameful in and of itself to think that you can make up for every life lost by providing a small amount of money to the families of those who have passed away forever. Rahul Gandhi should address the tragedy in Tamil Nadu and explain how he plans to restore the lives of the 56 families who have lost loved ones because to the INDIA bloc government’s incompetence in the state, the speaker continued.

In response to the Kallakurichi hooch disaster, which has claimed 57 lives thus far, a team of Tamil Nadu BJP leaders led by state party president K Annamalai made a visit to Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan earlier today.

Leaders of the AIADMK party protested against the DMK-led state government in the Kallakurichi district in the meantime.

Edappadi Palaniswami, the general secretary of the AIADMK and head of the Tamil Nadu Opposition Party, led the demonstration.

The protest took place in Tamil Nadu in front of the VAS Marriage Hall on Salem Main Road in the Kallakurichi District.

As per the latest data given by the district government on Monday, the total number of individuals in Tamil Nadu who lost their lives due to alcohol use without legal authorization has increased to 57.A total of 156 individuals who used illegal alcohol are receiving treatment at different state government institutions.

