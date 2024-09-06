Breaking News: ED Detains Prasoon Chatterjee, Close Associate Of Sandip Ghosh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Prasoon Chatterjee, a close associate of Sandeep Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. ED officials conducted a raid at Chatterjee’s residence in Subhashgram around 7 a.m. today. After an extensive search and questioning, Chatterjee was taken into custody. Reports indicate that Chatterjee had previously […]

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Prasoon Chatterjee, a close associate of Sandeep Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. ED officials conducted a raid at Chatterjee’s residence in Subhashgram around 7 a.m. today. After an extensive search and questioning, Chatterjee was taken into custody. Reports indicate that Chatterjee had previously claimed to be Ghosh’s personal assistant.

The detention is part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities and other related charges. Further details are expected as the investigation unfolds.

More details will be updated… Stay tuned with NewsX