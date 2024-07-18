Gonda Train Accident: Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails in Gonda-Mankapur Section; 2 Dead and 20 Injured

In a tragic incident today in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, a train accident has claimed the lives of two individuals and left 20 others injured. The accident occurred on the Chandigarh – Dibrugarh Express, train number 15904, when several coaches derailed near Pikaura, between Gonda and Jhilahee.

The derailment occurred close to Jhilahee railway station, prompting an immediate response from rescue teams based in Gonda. Emergency services swiftly mobilized to the scene to provide assistance to those affected and administer necessary medical aid.

North East Railway (UP) Derailment of Train 15904 (Chandigarh – Dibrugarh)

Uttar Pradesh: Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train derails in Gonda-Mankapur section. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/uInKCLaY4v — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be determined, as authorities focus on ensuring the safety of passengers and securing the affected area. Passengers and local residents are urged to cooperate with rescue efforts and avoid the vicinity of the accident site to facilitate rescue operations.

Another train mishap….Dibrugarh Express (going from Chandigarh to Dibrugarh) somewhere between Gonda and Basti in Uttar Pradesh… pic.twitter.com/T4yiiH8FZ3 — NIVEDITA SINGH (@niveditasingh__) July 18, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance of the train accident in the Gonda district. He directs the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work; gives instructions for proper treatment of the injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of the train accident in the Gonda district. He directs the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work; gives instructions for proper treatment of the injured: CMO (file pic) https://t.co/ggCTJKwmq3 pic.twitter.com/FxmUZqzTqH — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been briefed about the derailment of the Dibrugarh – Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh. He is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities: CMO pic.twitter.com/DTcYwb6gWp — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been briefed about the derailment of the Dibrugarh – Chandigarh Express in Uttar Pradesh. He is closely monitoring the situation, and the Government of Assam is in contact with relevant authorities, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Further updates on the situation are expected as rescue operations progress and investigations into the incident commence.