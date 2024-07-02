Will Joe Biden Continue Campaigning Amid Pressure To Quit After Covid Diagnosis?

In a recent announcement from the White House, it was revealed that President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Jean, Biden’s press secretary, confirmed that despite being vaccinated and boosted, this marks the third time Biden has contracted the virus. The diagnosis came shortly after Biden was seen interacting with supporters in Las Vegas and delivering a speech, prompting the cancellation of a subsequent campaign event.

Biden intends to undergo isolation at his Delaware residence while ensuring he continues to fulfill all presidential duties uninterrupted. This development comes at a critical juncture in Biden’s reelection campaign, amidst increasing calls for him to consider stepping down.

Globally, Covid-19 cases continue to surge, impacting millions worldwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasizes the importance of staying informed about Covid-19 vaccines and maintaining good hygiene practices to mitigate transmission risks. Those experiencing symptoms are advised to stay home, wear masks, and maintain distance from others to prevent further spread.

Will Joe Biden Continue Campaigning?

The question remains whether Biden will continue campaigning during his isolation period. According to CDC guidelines, individuals should remain isolated until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication, and symptoms have significantly improved. Post-isolation, mask-wearing is recommended for an additional five days to reduce potential transmission.

A White House official informed CNN that Biden plans to manage his schedule through video calls, similar to his approach during a previous Covid-19 infection. His campaign team is expected to adjust operations to accommodate remote activities where feasible.

Recent CDC data highlights a concerning 23.5% increase in emergency visits related to COVID-19 as of the week ending July 6, underscoring a recent uptick in cases nationwide. Wastewater analysis further indicates heightened viral activity across the country during the same period.

In addition to health concerns, Biden faces internal pressures within the Democratic Party following criticisms of his recent debate performance against former President Donald Trump. A recent poll reveals significant skepticism among voters, with 58% of Democratic voters and 70% of independents expressing doubts about Biden’s suitability for continued governmental service due to his age.

The current political landscape remains tumultuous, with the added backdrop of Donald Trump’s recent survival of an assassination attempt and Biden’s Covid-19 diagnosis, contributing to an atmosphere of uncertainty as the US election campaign progresses.

