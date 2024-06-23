Bus Overturns On Lucknow-Agra Expressway; Leaves 40 Passengers Injured

As many as 40 people were injured when a double-decker bus overturned and plunged into a ditch on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Sunday morning. The private bus, traveling from Jaunpur to Delhi, met with the accident reportedly due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel in the Saurikh police station area of Chhibramau Tehsil.

Several teams of police personnel from multiple stations along with ASP and CO, as well as emergency responders were quick to arrive at the scene as soon as they were alerted of the tragedy in order to rescue the injured passengers.

Out of the 40 individuals who were injured, 30 passengers were immediately transported to Saurikh Government Hospital, while the remaining twelve were taken to the Medical College Tirwa for their treatment. While the condition of the injured passengers is currently being monitored further details are still awaited.

