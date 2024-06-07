'Can Lose 1,000 Jobs For Mother's Respect' Says CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut

Kulvinder Kaur, the CISF Constable who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, remains defiant despite her suspension and arrest. In a post on X, she declared, “I am not afraid of losing this job… I am ready to lose thousands of such jobs for my mother’s respect.”

मुझे नौकरी की फिक्र नहीं है,

मां की इज्जत पर ऐसी हजारों नौकरियां कुर्बान है- कुलविंदर कौर — Kulvinder Kaur (@Kul_winderKaur) June 7, 2024

The Incident:

Ms. Kaur reportedly slapped Ms. Ranaut after accusing her of disrespecting farmers due to a remark made in 2020 about the protests against the Modi government’s farm laws.

Mobile footage captured an altercation between the two, although the slap itself wasn’t shown in the video.

Ms. Ranaut later expressed concern about rising terrorism in Punjab, while Ms. Kaur referenced her mother’s involvement in the protests.

Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab…. pic.twitter.com/7aefpp4blQ — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 6, 2024

Background:

Ms. Ranaut’s contentious 2020 tweet during the farmers’ protests drew widespread criticism for trivializing the demonstrations.

Farmer groups have expressed support for Ms. Kaur, calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The altercation underscores the tension between Ms. Ranaut and the farming community, with previous clashes during her campaigning in Chandigarh.

Reactions and Fallout:

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that appropriate action will be taken against the accused, emphasizing the seriousness of the incident.

The confrontation highlights the broader issue of polarizing rhetoric surrounding the farmers’ protests and the need for dialogue and understanding.

As investigations continue and sentiments remain divided, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding contentious social and political issues.

Show Full Article