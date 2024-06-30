CBI Claims, 'Kejriwal Not Cooperating in Interrogation', The Court Sends The CM in 14-Days Judicial Custody

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been sent back to judicial custody till July 12. A Delhi court on Saturday sent him to 3-Day CBI custody.

In its application CBI wrote, that Kejriwal was not cooperating during the interrogation and the central probe agency also stated that, “He also evaded the questions regarding the transfer and utilisation of ill-gotten money to the tune of Rs 44.54 crore for Goa state elections by his party during 2021-22,”.

Further the probe agency claimed that he was deliberately and internationally evading the just and relevant questions related to the case.”

CBI also warned the court that the chief minister is a very influential personality and that he would try his level best to tamper the evidence and witness. That is why the agency sought a 14 days jail for Kejriwal, reasoning it with the smooth the conduct of the investigation.

Special Judge Sunena Sharma made her decision in favor of CBI and ordered Kejriwal to be produced in the court on 12th July now.

A day after being questioned by the central agency in Tihar Jail regarding the corruption case related to the excise policy, Kejriwal was taken into the custody of the CBI on Wednesday for a period of three days.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with a money laundering investigation involving the excise policy. He was dealt a blow on Tuesday when the Delhi High Court halted an order from the trial court giving him bail in the ED’s case.

Kejriwal abandoned his appeal against the High Court’s decision to hold off on ruling on the ED’s request to have the trial court’s bail order stayed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court.

Because of Kejriwal’s arrest in the CBI case, his release from custody will necessitate a separate bail order in the corruption case, even if the Supreme Court decides to become involved in the bail case for money laundering.

Following the High Court’s decision, the Chief Minister said that “events are overtaking” him quickly and that the CBI was resuming an interrogation from 2022 in order to apprehend him. It is probable that he will now present the Supreme Court with a new plea.

Show Full Article