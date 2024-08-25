Sunday, August 25, 2024

CBI Raids 15 Locations in Probe Into Doctor’s Death at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a major operation on Sunday, conducting raids at 15 premises connected to the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Among the locations searched were properties linked to former principal Sandip Ghosh, as well as former medical superintendent and vice principal Sanjay Vashishth.

These raids are part of a broader inquiry into alleged financial irregularities at the state-run hospital.

This story is developing.

