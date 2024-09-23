Home
Monday, September 23, 2024
Central Government Seeks Information On EY Employee Anna’s Death Within 10 Days

In a recent development related to EY employee Anna's death, the Central Government is now probing the matter and has requested information from state authorities, announced union labour and employment minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Central Government Seeks Information On EY Employee Anna’s Death Within 10 Days

In a recent development related to EY employee Anna’s death, the Central Government is now probing the matter and has requested information from state authorities, announced union labour and employment minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The expected timeline for the report is within the next 7 to 10 days, after which the government will determine any necessary actions.

Talking to reporters, Mandaviya said “We will have to study the results of the report. We have already sought information from the state officers. We’ll be able to tell more about it when the report comes.”

In response to inquiries about a prior statement from Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje regarding the initiation of an investigation, Mandaviya confirmed, ”Investigation shuru ho gaya hai…jo bhi action lena hoga woh hum lenge.”

This investigation arises amid growing demands from the Opposition for improved working conditions across the country. On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with the parents of the 26-year-old EY employee, who reportedly died due to “work pressure,” assuring them he would “personally fight for this cause” as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read: ‘No one From EY India Attended Anna’s Funeral’: Heartbroken Mother Documents Toll Faced By Young Employee Due To Overwork

Meanwhile, the government awaits a comprehensive report, including the post-mortem findings and police assessments, to guide their next steps. “Post mortem report will come, police will give a report. We’ll speak with the company also. Report will come in 7-10 days. Any action will be taken based on the findings of the report. I do not prefer to jump to conclusions.”

Must Read: NHRC Acts On Young Professional’s Death From Overwork In Pune

