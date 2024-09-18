‘No one From EY India Attended Anna’s Funeral’: Heartbroken Mother Documents Toll Faced By Young Employee Due To Overwork

Succumbing to pressures of corporate life & overwhelming workplace, a 26-year-old employee at Ernst & Young (EY), Anna Sebastian Perayil, tragically passed away just four months into her role as a chartered accountant.

Succumbing to pressures of corporate life & overwhelming workplace, a 26-year-old employee at Ernst & Young (EY), Anna Sebastian Perayil, tragically passed away just four months into her role as a chartered accountant.

As per her mother Anita Augustine, her daughter’s death was a direct result of an overwhelming workload. In a heartbreaking letter to Chairman of EY India Rajiv Memani, the grieving mother threw light on the fact, that how she found it difficult to manage the demands of a job that often required long hours and work on weekends.

As a result, this relentless pressure caused significant anxiety and exhaustion. Ultimately taking a severe toll on her health.

“Anna confided in us about the overwhelming workload, especially the additional tasks assigned verbally, beyond the official work. I would tell her not to take on such tasks, but the managers were relentless. She worked late into the night, even on weekends, with no opportunity to catch her breath. Her assistant manager once called her at night with a task that needed to be completed by the next morning, leaving her with barely any time to rest or recover. When she voiced her concerns, she was met with the dismissive response, “You can work at night; that’s what we all do.” recalled letter.

Compounding the tragedy, Anita noted that no representatives from the company attended Anna’s funeral. “No One From EY India Attended Anna’s Funeral.”

Later, she urged EY to reflect on its work culture and reassess how it treats its employees. She also stressed that a culture of overwork not only hinders productivity but, it can also have devastating effects on employees’ mental health.

Also Read: Viral Video: Indian-Origin Techie Showcases Stunning Silicon Valley Mansion, Leaves Internet in Awe

The absence of company representatives at Anna’s funeral deepened her disappointment, highlighting a lack of support for employees during personal crises.

Must Read: 30-Year-Old Malaysian Woman Left Bleeding After A Bevy Of Hungry Wild Otters Attack Her On Road

Meanwhile, this heartbreaking incident serves as a vital reminder for organizations to prioritize the mental well-being of their staff, particularly those at the start of their careers.