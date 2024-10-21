Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Larger Families To Combat Aging Population

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reignited the debate on population control, urging citizens to have more children to counteract the state’s aging demographic. He announced plans to introduce legislation stipulating that only individuals with more than two children will be eligible to contest local body elections.

Legislative Changes and Incentives

Naidu revealed this initiative after resuming construction work at Amaravati, which had been stalled under the previous administration. “We are considering providing incentives to families with more children to encourage couples to expand their families,” he stated. He also noted that the state government had repealed a prior law that prevented individuals with more than two children from running for local office.

Concerns About Population Decline

Expressing alarm over the migration of younger generations from rural areas, Naidu highlighted that many villages now consist primarily of elderly residents. He pointed out that India’s average population growth has fallen from 6.2% in the 1950s to 2.1% in 2021, with Andhra Pradesh’s rate at a concerning 1.6%.

“We are already in deficit. Having fewer than two children contributes to the rapid decline of our young population. Encouraging larger families will help ensure a stable demographic,” he said. He emphasized that India has a demographic advantage only until 2047, predicting a rise in the elderly population beyond that point, similar to trends in Japan, China, and various European countries.

A Shift in Perspective

Naidu acknowledged a shift in his views on population control, stating, “I was once an advocate for population control and introduced legislation restricting individuals with more than two children from holding office. My fear was that a large population would lead to resource shortages. However, I am now concerned that we may not have enough young people in our state.”

Responses from Political Allies

While Naidu’s comments have stirred discussion, some political allies have expressed dissent. K C Tyagi, a senior leader from the JD(U), disagreed with Naidu’s perspective, advocating instead for education-based initiatives to manage population growth, similar to the successful policies implemented in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A BJP spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, while other NDA allies remained silent when approached for their views.

According to the 2011 census, the median age in southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, is already higher than in many northern states, with Andhra Pradesh’s median age at 27.6 years, compared to Uttar Pradesh’s 21.5 years and Bihar’s 19.9 years.