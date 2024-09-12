Chhattisgarh Set to Introduce New Surrender Policy for Maoists with Focus on Rehabilitation and Skill Development

The Chhattisgarh government is preparing to announce a new surrender policy for Maoists within the next two months.

The Chhattisgarh government is preparing to announce a new surrender policy for Maoists within the next two months, with a focus on establishing rehabilitation camps in districts affected by Left-wing insurgency. These camps will provide skill development training for surrendered Maoists over a three-year period, according to officials familiar with the initiative.

The policy comes as part of a broader effort to address the ongoing Maoist insurgency in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently stated that the fight against Maoist violence is in its final phase and that India aims to be free from Maoist violence by March 2026. During his visit to Chhattisgarh last month, Shah acknowledged the state government’s work on the new policy.

Financial Assistance and Skill Development Programs

An official involved in drafting the policy revealed that the new initiative includes a provision to offer financial assistance of ₹10,000 per month for three years to surrendered Maoists. “Although similar efforts have been made previously, this new plan will focus on a more structured and rigorous rehabilitation process,” said the official, who requested anonymity. The district administrations will be responsible for establishing rehabilitation camps dedicated to vocational and skill development training under the new policy framework.

The official added that beneficiaries will be expected to stay in the rehabilitation camps for the full three-year term unless they secure employment beforehand. “Skill development centres already operate under a government of India scheme, providing training as blacksmiths, barbers, and other practical trades to ensure that participants gain valuable skills for sustainable livelihood opportunities,” the official explained.

Monetary Grants for Higher-Ranked Maoists

According to a second official, the new surrender policy will also provide immediate monetary grants to higher-ranked Maoist cadres. Those at the levels of State Committee, Regional Committee, Central Committee, and Politburo members will receive a grant of ₹5 lakh, while middle and lower-ranked cadres will be eligible for ₹2.5 lakh.

The grants will be placed in fixed deposits, which the beneficiaries can access upon successful completion of their three-year training, provided they receive good behaviour certification from designated authorities. The screening-cum-rehabilitation committee overseeing this process will include an additional director general-level officer, representatives from the state home department, police, and central armed police forces.

Policy Aligned with Union Ministry Guidelines

A third official stated that the Chhattisgarh government’s new policy will align with the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry in August 2022 to all Maoist-affected states. According to these guidelines, the Government of India will reimburse 60% of the expenditures incurred on the rehabilitation of surrendered Maoists under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme, up to a maximum of ₹5 lakh for higher-ranked cadres and ₹2.5 lakh for lower-ranked cadres.

The guidelines also stipulate a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 for a maximum period of 36 months for surrendered Maoists undergoing training in rehabilitation camps. This financial support is intended to help reintegrate former insurgents into society by equipping them with practical skills that enhance their employment prospects.

Structured Rehabilitation to Combat Insurgency

The new policy marks a significant step in Chhattisgarh’s ongoing battle against Maoist violence. By focusing on structured rehabilitation and skill development, the state aims to reduce the appeal of insurgency and offer former Maoists a viable path toward reintegration. Officials believe that this comprehensive approach will not only weaken the Maoist movement but also contribute to long-term peace and stability in the region.