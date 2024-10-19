CJI DY Chandrachud: Being One With Nature Helps Combat Effects Of Climate Change

Speaking after releasing a book titled Traditional Trees of Bharat compiled and edited by the Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai at a programme held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, CJI Chandrachud opined that, "Nature lives in the present therefore one should use natural resources as much it is needed and should not exploit nature for the sake of future needs."

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said that living life in oneness with nature can help people to combat challenges posed by climate change.

Speaking after releasing a book titled Traditional Trees of Bharat compiled and edited by the Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai at a programme held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, CJI Chandrachud opined that, “Nature lives in the present therefore one should use natural resources as much it is needed and should not exploit nature for the sake of future needs.”

He appreciated the efforts of Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai for compiling the book based on traditional trees.

“The book resonates the importance of nature in human life. Trees are inter-connected with humans and nature. Information regarding various traditional trees incorporated in the book glorifies strong ties between human culture and Mother Earth,” he said.

Chandrachud congratulated Governor Pillai for his remarkable work in the field of literature. He also appreciated various social initiatives implemented by the Governor towards the service of common people.

Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai lauded CJI Chandrachud’s efforts in promoting local languages in the judicial system.

He said that the decision of translating more of 10 thousand Supreme Court`s judgments in local languages is the commendable initiative by which common people will be able to access legal judgments in one’s own local languages.

“India has a vibrant democracy where in Indian Constitution has always received maximum respect from the Indian courts through its functioning,” Pillai added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the book Traditional Trees of Bharat signifies the deeply rooted connection of people to culture and nature.

“The book contains information about traditional trees that will help in promoting the ecological heritage of this country,” Goa CM said.

The book contains various articles authored by well-known Environmentalist, Researchers and scholars in the field of history, ecology and nature. It is based on a symposium of Traditional Trees of India which was held recently at Raj Bhavan.

(With inputs from ANI)