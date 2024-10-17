CJI DY Chandrachud Set To Retire, Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as His Successor

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has formally recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna to succeed him as the next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has formally recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna to succeed him as the next Chief Justice of India. In a letter addressed to the Central government, CJI Chandrachud, who is due to retire on November 11, 2024, stated that Justice Khanna should take on the mantle of the Supreme Court’s top post upon his retirement, according to sources within the CJI’s office.

CJI Chandrachud, who has served as the Chief Justice since November 9, 2022, was originally appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. His recommendation marks a significant transition in the leadership of India’s judiciary.

Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna?

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, currently the second-most senior judge in the Supreme Court, has a distinguished legal career spanning over four decades. He began his journey in law in 1983, when he enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi. Over the years, he has built a reputation as an expert in various fields of law.

Justice Khanna initially practised in the District Courts at the Tis Hazari complex in New Delhi before transitioning to the Delhi High Court and various tribunals. His practice areas include constitutional law, direct taxation, arbitration, commercial law, company law, land law, environmental law, and medical negligence, reflecting his versatility as a legal professional.

Key Roles and Career Milestones

Throughout his career, Justice Khanna has held several significant roles, contributing to both public service and the development of Indian jurisprudence. He served as the Senior Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department for an extended period, which enhanced his expertise in taxation matters. In 2004, he was appointed as the Standing Counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi, a position that further elevated his status in legal circles.

Justice Khanna has also taken on responsibilities in criminal law, having appeared and argued in numerous criminal cases before the Delhi High Court. He served as an Additional Public Prosecutor and, at times, as an amicus curiae, assisting the court in making informed decisions.

Elevation to the Judiciary

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was elevated to the Delhi High Court as an additional judge in 2005, before being confirmed as a permanent judge the following year. His tenure on the Delhi High Court bench saw him presiding over a wide range of cases, further honing his legal acumen. His appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court came on January 18, 2019, marking a pivotal moment in his judicial career.

Current Responsibilities and Leadership Roles

In addition to his duties as a Supreme Court judge, Justice Khanna has held several leadership positions within the judiciary. Most recently, he served as Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Service Committee from June 17, 2023, until December 25, 2023, during which time he worked to enhance access to legal services for disadvantaged groups.

Currently, Justice Khanna is the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), a role in which he oversees the provision of legal aid across the country. He is also a member of the Governing Council of the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal, an institution that plays a vital role in the training and development of judges in India.