Is Indian Justice No Longer Blind To Class, Caste And Creed? Supreme Court Reveals New Justice Symbol

In a significant and symbolic shift, the familiar statue of ‘Lady of Justice’, often seen blindfolded and holding a sword, has been redesigned to reflect India’s evolving justice system. This transformation marks a move away from the colonial-era depiction of justice, aligning with the recent overhaul of British-era laws in the country. The blindfold has been removed, and the sword has been replaced with the Indian Constitution, signaling a new chapter in the Indian judiciary’s identity.

Removing the Blindfold

One of the most notable changes in the statue of ‘Lady Of Justice’ is the removal of the iconic blindfold. Traditionally, the blindfold represented impartiality, indicating that justice should be dispensed without bias. However, in this new version, the Supreme Court of India has deliberately removed the blindfold to convey a message: “law is no longer blind.”

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who spearheaded this initiative, expressed the belief that the judiciary’s vision should be inclusive and aware of the diverse realities in society. The blindfold’s removal symbolizes the court’s commitment to ensuring that justice is seen to be fair and responsive to the needs of all citizens. This redesigned statue has been installed in the judges’ library within the Supreme Court, serving as a visual reminder of the judiciary’s progressive approach.

Constitution Replaces Sword

In the earlier version of ‘Lady Of Justice,’ a sword in one hand represented the power to punish, while the other hand held scales, signifying fairness and balance. In the new statue, the sword has been replaced with the Indian Constitution, reflecting the principle that justice in India is delivered according to the law of the land. The Constitution, which guarantees equality and rights for all citizens, now symbolizes the foundation of justice in India, emphasizing its role as the supreme guiding force in judicial decisions.

While the scales remain unchanged, representing impartiality and fairness, the Constitution in Lady Of Justice’s hand reinforces the judiciary’s commitment to constitutional values. It highlights the role of the judiciary in upholding rights, delivering justice, and ensuring that legal rulings are grounded in the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

Why the Statue Was Changed

This transformation of Lady Of Justice’s statue is deeply symbolic of India’s shift away from its colonial past. Chief Justice Chandrachud explained that the redesign was an important step in modernizing the judiciary’s identity. He stated, “The law is not blind; it sees everyone equally.” This perspective reflects the belief that justice must not only be impartial but also aware and responsive to the realities faced by citizens across the country.

By removing the blindfold and placing the Constitution in the hands of Lady Of Justice, the new statue underscores the commitment of the Indian judiciary to fairness, equity, and transparency. It signals a break from the outdated colonial representation of justice, which often suggested that punishment was central to law. Instead, the emphasis is now on constitutional values, equality, and the protection of rights for every citizen.

