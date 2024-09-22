CM Dhami Inaugurates 5th State Olympic Games

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Fifth State Olympic Games at the Manoj Sarkar Sports Stadium in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar. The games will conclude on September 27.

Inauguration Ceremony Highlights

The Chief Minister hoisted the national and state Olympic flags and took the salute during the march past of sports teams from various districts. He was welcomed with flower showers upon his arrival at the stadium.

Encouragement for Athletes

Congratulating the players, district administration, and State Olympic Association, CM Dhami emphasized that this event provides a platform for Uttarakhand’s athletes to showcase their talent and aims to inspire them to achieve recognition at national and international levels.

Government Support for Sports

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to making Uttarakhand a leading state in sports. He introduced a “New Sports Policy” that includes:

Out-of-turn government jobs for medal-winning athletes

Increased cash prizes through the Chief Minister’s Sports Development Fund by almost 100%

Free training, education, accommodation, and food for players in residential sports colleges

Additionally, scholarships are available for emerging players under the “Mukhyamantri Udyaman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana” and “Mukhyamantri Khiladi Protsahan Yojana.”

Financial Support and Infrastructure Development

Players will receive Rs 10,000 annually for sports equipment, and the amount for kits for national-level competitions has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. The government is also focusing on strengthening sports infrastructure, including the construction of new sports grounds and upgrades to existing facilities.

Future Plans

CM Dhami announced plans for a women’s sports college in Champawat at a cost of Rs 264 crore, along with a forthcoming “Khel University” to provide world-class training and facilities.

He expressed confidence that this state-level event will open up opportunities for players to participate in upcoming national games and directed the District Magistrate to identify land for the Olympic Association office in Rudrapur.

This initiative aims to give new direction and momentum to the sports careers of the athletes in Uttarakhand.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

