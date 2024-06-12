CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 2,900 Crore Financial Aid For Farmers

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and TMC leader, declared on Wednesday the allocation of Rs 2,900 crore in financial aid to 1.05 crore farmers across the state.

She also disclosed that the West Bengal government is disbursing Rs 293 crore to 2.10 lakh farmers who suffered crop losses during the recent Rabi season due to adverse weather conditions.

“I am pleased to announce the disbursement of Rs. 2,900 crore assistance to 1.05 crore farmers and bargadars statewide under the Krishak Bandhu Natun Scheme. Additionally, we are releasing Rs 293 crore directly to the bank accounts of 2.10 lakh farmers who incurred crop losses this Rabi season due to adverse weather conditions, through our Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB) scheme where the state government covers the entire premium for all crops,” she stated in a post on X.

I am happy to announce that (apart from providing Rs. 2,900 cr. assistance to 1 crore 5 lakh farmers and bargadars across the state under the Krishak Bandhu Natun Scheme), we are also releasing today onwards a sum of Rs 293 crore directly to the bank accounts of our 2.10 lakh… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 12, 2024

Since its inception in 2019, a total of Rs 3,133 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of affected farmers, she mentioned in the post.

“For cultivable land exceeding one acre, farmers receive Rs 10,000, while those with smaller plots receive a proportional amount, with a minimum of Rs 4,000 per year. Since its establishment in 2019, a total of Rs 18,234 crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts,” she stated in another post.

Furthermore, she added, “In addition, if a farmer aged between 18 and 60 passes away, their family receives Rs 2 lakh in compensation. A total of 1,12,000 bereaved families in West Bengal have received a total of Rs 2,240 crore in recent years under this scheme. We are dedicated to the economic well-being and social security of our farmers.”

What Is Rabi Season?

The Rabi season is one of the main agricultural cropping periods in India and South Asia, with crops sown in winter (October to December) and harvested in spring (April to June). This season is characterized by cooler climates and relies mainly on irrigation rather than rainfall. Common Rabi crops include wheat, barley, pulses like chickpeas and lentils, and oilseeds such as mustard and rapeseed. The Rabi season is crucial for the region’s food security and agricultural economy, particularly in northern and north-western India. Effective irrigation and favourable winter conditions are essential for the success of these crops. The Rabi season contrasts with the Kharif season, where crops are sown with the onset of monsoon rains and harvested in autumn. Challenges such as climate change and water scarcity can impact the productivity of Rabi crops. How Does the Rabi Season Affect Crops? The Rabi season significantly impacts crop growth and yields through its unique climatic conditions and reliance on irrigation. Cooler temperatures during this season are ideal for crops like wheat and barley but can pose risks such as frost damage. Unlike the monsoon-dependent Kharif crops, Rabi crops rely heavily on irrigation, making efficient water management crucial. Proper soil preparation and crop rotation enhance soil health and productivity. While cooler weather may reduce some pests, vigilant pest management is still necessary. Timely harvesting ensures maximum yield and quality, with Rabi grains often benefiting from lower moisture content. The success of Rabi crops is vital for market supply and food security, providing essential staples like wheat and pulses. However, challenges such as climate change and water scarcity necessitate adaptive strategies and sustainable practices to maintain crop health and yield. ALSO READ: Tripura Govt Takes Step To Support Transgender Community With Protection Cells Across Districts

Show Full Article