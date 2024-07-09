CM Stalin's Visits Murdered BSP Leader Armstrong's Family

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the home of murdered BSP State President K Armstrong in Chennai on Tuesday. During his visit, the Chief Minister paid respects to Armstrong’s portrait and offered condolences to his wife and other close relatives. Armstrong was fatally attacked last Friday evening near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, by a group of unidentified assailants. Chennai police suspect the involvement of associates linked to gangster Arcot Suresh, who was killed last year, in Armstrong’s murder.

#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin leaves after meeting the family of former state President of BSP, K Armstrong. K Armstrong was murdered last week by a group of men in Chennai’s Perambur. pic.twitter.com/NlP6jeWycp — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

In an interview with ANI on Sunday, Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai, stated, “After thorough interrogation and analysis, we have arrested eight individuals and seized seven blood-stained weapons, a Zomato t-shirt, a Zomato bag, and three motorcycles used in the crime.” ACP Garg highlighted that the motive behind the killing appears to be related to a perceived conspiracy involving Armstrong and associates of the late gangster Arcot Suresh.

Chennai police have formed special teams to investigate the case comprehensively. Earlier, BSP leader Mayawati demanded swift action from the Tamil Nadu government following Armstrong’s murder, calling it a shocking incident. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai criticized the state’s law and order situation, emphasizing the need for effective policing to curb such crimes.

