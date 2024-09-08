CM Urges Centre To Safeguard Manipur’s Territorial Integrity

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed to the Centre to safeguard the state’s territorial integrity.

Amid renewed violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed to the Centre to safeguard the state’s territorial integrity and reject calls from Kuki Zo groups for a separate administration.

On Sunday, Singh submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, urging the central government to ensure peace in Manipur and grant more authority to the elected state government. He also called for the revocation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, which was first signed in 2008 and extended periodically.

MUST READ: 146,000 Units In 378 Stalled In Five UP Housing Projects

The appeal came during a meeting at Raj Bhavan, where Singh was accompanied by numerous MLAs and Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh. The contents of the memorandum were not disclosed by the Raj Bhavan or the chief minister.

The meeting occurred amid escalating violence in Jiribam district, where at least five people were killed on Saturday. The violence began after a man was shot dead in his home, leading to a violent clash between rival groups.

Jiribam, previously less affected by ethnic tensions, has seen unrest following the June killing of a 59-year-old man, further intensifying the ongoing conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities. Since May of the previous year, clashes have resulted in over 200 deaths and displaced thousands.

READ MORE: NSA Doval To Visit Russia For BRICS Summit, Possible Ukraine Talks