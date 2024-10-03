Congress Denies Involvement With Accused Associated With Delhi Drug Bust

Following the expose of alleged congress links of Tushar Goyal, the grand old party has recently denied any association with Tushar Goyal, the alleged mastermind behind Delhi’s largest drug seizure.

Taking to X, Youth Congress refuted the claims, asserting that Goyal was removed from his position in the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress RTI Cell in October 2022 due to anti-party activities, emphasising that Goyal had no affiliation with the organization since then.

“Stop misleading the country on the basis of lies and deception, because this is a crime under the law and @IYCLegalCell will soon give a legal answer to it.” said Youth congress.

This statement came after BJP spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Goyal, who had previously served as the chief of the RTI cell for the Indian Youth Congress, was involved in the massive drug bust.

Additionally, Trivedi also highlighted photos of Goyal with Congress leaders, including Deepender Singh Hooda and Haryana unit chief Uday Bhan.

Congress Responds

However, the Youth Congress responded by accusing the BJP of hiding facts, saying “Tushar Goyal was removed from our organization in October 2022, and even he admitted to not being associated with us after 2021-22.”

Later, the Youth Congress pointed out, that photos of Tushar Goyal with BJP leaders, including Anil Jain and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, were deliberately excluded. Hence, questioning the timing of the accusations, suggesting that, these claims surfaced just before the Haryana elections.

In a sharp rebuttal, the Congress also urged Delhi Police, to ensure that Goyal and his associates face the harshest legal consequences. “We never defend criminals like rapist Brij Bhushan, as you do,” said congress , taking a dig at the BJP.

Tushar Goyal, 40, was arrested alongside three others—Himanshu Kumar, Aurangzeb Siddiqui, and Bharat Kumar Jain—in connection with the massive drug haul. Reportedly the narcotics were reportedly smuggled into Delhi from various states, and the marijuana originated from Phuket.

As per authorities, a prominent Dubai-based businessman may be involved in supplying the cocaine to high-profile events in the capital. Currently, Delhi Police is working to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the syndicate.

