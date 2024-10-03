Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Congress Denies Involvement With Accused Associated With Delhi Drug Bust

Following the expose of alleged congress links of Tushar Goyal, the grand old party has recently denied any association with Tushar Goyal, the alleged mastermind behind Delhi’s largest drug seizure.

Congress Denies Involvement With Accused Associated With Delhi Drug Bust

Following the expose of alleged congress links of Tushar Goyal, the grand old party has recently denied any association with Tushar Goyal, the alleged mastermind behind Delhi’s largest drug seizure.

Taking to X, Youth Congress refuted the claims, asserting that Goyal was removed from his position in the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress RTI Cell in October 2022 due to anti-party activities, emphasising that Goyal had no affiliation with the organization since then.

“Stop misleading the country on the basis of lies and deception, because this is a crime under the law and @IYCLegalCell will soon give a legal answer to it.” said Youth congress.

This statement came after BJP spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Goyal, who had previously served as the chief of the RTI cell for the Indian Youth Congress, was involved in the massive drug bust.

Additionally, Trivedi also highlighted photos of Goyal with Congress leaders, including Deepender Singh Hooda and Haryana unit chief Uday Bhan.

Congress Responds

However, the Youth Congress responded by accusing the BJP of hiding facts, saying “Tushar Goyal was removed from our organization in October 2022, and even he admitted to not being associated with us after 2021-22.”

Later, the Youth Congress pointed out, that photos of Tushar Goyal with BJP leaders, including Anil Jain and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, were deliberately excluded.  Hence, questioning the timing of the accusations, suggesting that, these claims surfaced just before the Haryana elections.

In a sharp rebuttal, the Congress also urged Delhi Police, to ensure that Goyal and his associates face the harshest legal consequences. “We never defend criminals like rapist Brij Bhushan, as you do,” said congress , taking a dig at the BJP.

Tushar Goyal, 40, was arrested alongside three others—Himanshu Kumar, Aurangzeb Siddiqui, and Bharat Kumar Jain—in connection with the massive drug haul.  Reportedly the narcotics were reportedly smuggled into Delhi from various states, and the marijuana originated from Phuket.

As per authorities, a prominent Dubai-based businessman may be involved in supplying the cocaine to high-profile events in the capital. Currently, Delhi Police is working to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the syndicate.

Must Read: BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Links Congress To Delhi Drug Haul

Filed under

BJP congress Delhi Drug Bust Tushar Goyal

Also Read

‘We Are Fighting On Seven Fronts’ Says Reuven Azar, The Israeli Ambassador To India | NewsX Exclusive

‘We Are Fighting On Seven Fronts’ Says Reuven Azar, The Israeli Ambassador To India |...

Mary Kom Believes In Not Blaming Anyone As She Opens Up About Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics Controversy

Mary Kom Believes In Not Blaming Anyone As She Opens Up About Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics...

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga...

Alex Soros Meets Muhammad Yunus, Unveiling Connections Between the Soros Family & Bangladesh’s Interim Leadership

Alex Soros Meets Muhammad Yunus, Unveiling Connections Between the Soros Family & Bangladesh’s Interim Leadership

Microsoft Announces New Updates For Copilot, Check Here

Microsoft Announces New Updates For Copilot, Check Here

Entertainment

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Men in Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Shares Hilarious Incident Of Will Smith Farting On Set

Men in Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Shares Hilarious Incident Of Will Smith Farting On Set

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox