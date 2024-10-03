BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Links Congress To Delhi Drug Haul

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday attacked the Congress party over the alleged involvement of former RTI Cell chairman of the Delhi Pradesh Congress in the ₹5,600 crore drug syndicate, describing this as a serious issue. He alleged the party’s links with the recent drug haul, stating that Rahul Gandhi’s “Mohabbat ki Dukan” now not only contains elements of hatred but also products related to intoxication.

Referring to the International Drug Syndicate case, BJP leader Trivedi said, “Ye ek bahut gambhir baat hai, isse ab ye saaf ho rahi hai ki Rahul Gandhi ke Mohabbat ki Dukan mai abhi tak nafrat ke saaman toh dikh rahe hai, ab nashe ka saman bhi milne laga hai.”

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sudhanshu Trivedi stated, “The information related to the drug haul case is not being presented here to just level allegations. We also have the appointment letter of that main accused, the Indian Youth Congress Delhi RTI Head. The accused, Tushar Goyal, was appointed on March 24.”

The BJP leader displayed a copy of the appointment letter and claimed that the accused had been appointed under the “able guidance” of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Lashing out at Congress, Trivedi said, “Now our simple question is that if he were the chief of the RTI Cell, then today every citizen of the country has the right to information about the connection of this accused with the Congress party, who has been accused in one of the biggest drug consignments of the country.”

The BJP leader further presented photos of the accused with Congress leaders and also shared a screenshot of his mobile contact with Deepender Hooda.

“It is very clear that this is a right of every citizen of the country and the state of Haryana to know what connection Congress has with this accused. This accused has a youth appointment letter from the Congress and links with Haryana Congress leaders Deepender Hooda,” said Trivedi.

He posed three questions related to the incident: “First, the money involved in the case is related to an official from the Congress party, so has such money come into the party before as well? Second, whether the amount of ₹5,600 crore was being used for the election process. For what purpose was it being used, and what is its connection with Congress—is it only political or is there a financial dimension involved? Do some leaders of Congress have any arrangements with the drug peddlers? Congress, especially the Hooda family, should reply: what is your connection with Tushar Goyal?” questioned the BJP leader.

He further stated, “The Congress party’s connections with many international powers and institutions are being exposed.”

In a major development in the International Drug Syndicate, an investigation shows that the mastermind of the ₹5,600 crore cocaine shipment allegedly had Congress connections, according to Delhi police.

The mastermind and main accused, Tushar Goyal, claims he was the Chairman of the RTI Cell of the Delhi Pradesh Congress in 2021 but left after some time. Delhi police are investigating his claim and are also trying to find photos of the accused for this period. They reported that Goyal created a social media profile under the name Diggi Goyal, which has since been deleted.

Tushar Goyal revealed during the Special Cell’s interrogation that he was the head of the Congress Delhi RTI Cell. The seizure links have also been found connected to Dubai, with the name of a big businessman from Dubai, who is a major supplier of cocaine, surfacing during the investigation.

Earlier, after the Delhi Police busted an international drug syndicate and seized more than 560 kg of cocaine in the national capital on Wednesday, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Additional Commissioner of Police Special Cell, stated that it is the biggest cocaine haul in recent times.

Four people have also been arrested in connection with the case. Additional CP Kushwaha said that 15 kg of cocaine was recovered from the personal possession of the accused Tushar Goyal, Himanshu, and Aurangzeb, while the remaining marijuana and cocaine were found in the godown.

“Around 15 kg of cocaine was recovered from the personal possession of Tushar Goyal, Himanshu, and Aurangzeb. They were caught when they were coming out of the godown in Mahipalpur Extension to supply to the receiver. The remaining marijuana and cocaine were found in the godown. Tushar Goyal is a resident of Vasant Vihar in Delhi, while Himanshu and Aurangzeb are his two associates. Bharat Jain, a receiver from Kurla West (Mumbai), has also been caught,” he said.

“The forward and backward linkages point to a Middle Eastern country a major handler can be seen. This is the biggest cocaine haul in recent times,” Additional CP Kushwaha added.

