Congress Launches Seven Guarantees For Haryana Elections, Promises Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme

Ahead of 2024 haryana elections, congress party announced seven key promises, which will be included in its election manifesto.

These commitments include the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, the creation of 200,000 jobs, a caste survey, provision of 300 units of free electricity, and free medical treatment up to ₹25 lakh.

During the announcement, party president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted that these guarantees address the needs of women, youth, the economically disadvantaged, and farmers.

Senior leaders present included general secretary KC Venugopal, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan.

Among the promises is a monthly allowance of ₹2,000 for women over 18 and gas cylinders priced at ₹500. Kharge also mentioned enhancements to social security, including old age, disability, and widow pensions set at ₹6,000.

Despite the Centre’s introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme as an alternative to the New Pension Scheme, Congress pledged to restore the Old Pension Scheme. For the youth, the party aims to provide 200,000 jobs and promote a drug-free Haryana.

In its “happiness for every family” initiative, Congress promises 300 units of free electricity and medical treatment coverage up to ₹25 lakh. Farmers would receive legal guarantees for minimum support prices and immediate compensation for crop losses.

The party also proposed providing “₹10 gaz plots” for the underprivileged and two-room flats priced at ₹3.5 lakh. In support of backward communities, Congress committed to conducting a caste survey and increasing the creamy layer limit to ₹10 lakh.

Meanwhile, Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will take place on October 5, with results announced on October 8 alongside those for Jammu and Kashmir.

