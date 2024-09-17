Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and also highlighted that how Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been called a terrorist by Union Minister and how an ally of the saffron party has announced a bounty to cut his tongue.

Kharge also urged the Prime Minister to rein in his Minister’s and ally partners to not make such statements and proper legal action should be taken against such leaders so that the politics should not stoop to such low.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Kharge greeted him on his birthday and said, “I would like to draw your attention which is directly linked to democracy and the Constitution.”

Kharge said that you must be aware that a trend of unwarranted, violent and unfortunate statements are being used against LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Highlighting the statement of three leaders, Kharge said, “With very sad note I want to state that the leaders of the BJP and its alliance partners are using violent words are very dangerous for future.”

He said that the world is amazed that a Minister of State for Railways (Ravneet Singh Bittu), BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh Minister have dubbed Rahul Gandhi as number one terrorist.

Indian culture is known for non-violence: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

He also said that in Maharashtra, BJP alliance partner Shiv Sena’s MLA has announced bounty of Rs 11 lakh to cut Rahul Gandhi’s tongue. While a Delhi BJP (Tarwinder Singh Marwah) has threatened that Rahul Gandhi will meet the same fate as of his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kharge said that Indian culture is known for non violence, bonhomie and love across the world.

The Congress leader said, “Our Geeta leaders have formed these values as India’s identity. Even Mahatma Gandhi made these values an integral part of politics during Brotish rule.”

Kharge said that since independence, ruling as well as opposition have long history of disagreements. And this feature has increased the pride of India’s democracy.

Kharge emphasised that crores of Congress workers are worried and agitated because due to such hatred, Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have to sacrifice their lives.

“The political behavior of the ruling party is the rudest example in our democratic history,” he said.

Ask your leaders to be in discipline

The Congress leader, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said that I urge and hope that you will ask your leaders to be in discipline and ask them to maintain dignity and guide them to follow proper behavior.

Kharge also said: “For such statements, strong legal actions hold be carried out so that the Indian politics can be saved from stooping further low and no untoward incident happens.”

Kharge also said that I hope that you will take necessary action to stop such hateful and violent statements.

Many BJP leaders, including MoS Railway Ravneet Singh Bittu have spoken against Rahul Gandhi for his comments made in US.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says everything in a wrong way. The people who are most wanted, seperatists, experts in making bombs, guns, and shells, have appreciated what Rahul Gandhi has said. The enemies of the country who try to blow up planes, trains, roads, they are in support of Rahul Gandhi. If there should be an award to catch the number one terrorist and the biggest enemy of the country, it should be on Rahul Gandhi,” Bittu said while speaking to media in Bhagalpur.

Rahul Gandhi stirs controversy

Bittu said that even if a single Sikh says that he cannot wear turban or kada, he will leave the BJP. “At the border, there are Sikhs; they protect the nation. Attempts have been made to sabotage them,” the Minister had said.

While addressing a gathering of Indian Americans, Rahul Gandhi had accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages, and communities of being “inferior” to others and said the fight in India is about this and not about politics.

“First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. That is superficial,” Rahul Gandhi said as he asked one of the Sikh attendees in the front rows to give his name. What is your name, brother with the turban?”

“The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions,” Rahul Gandhi, who was on a four-day visit to the US had said.

Reported by: Anand Singh