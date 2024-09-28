COTU Spokesperson Alleges Bias Against Kuki Community In Manipur I NewsX Exclusive

Amid the two-day shutdown announced by the Kuki community demanding union territory status, Ng. Lun Kipgen, spokesperson for the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), recently alleged discrimination against the Kuki community in Manipur on Saturday.

Speaking in a NewsX program with editor Devika Chopra, which explored Kuki’s demand for union territory, the COTU spokesperson said “See, it stems from the nepotism that the state government has been instituting towards the minority. It reflects in itself that even the Chief Minister, who is supposed to be the head of the Executive, has been very biased towards the minority communities”

During the debate, he also revealed that they had completed two days of total shutdown to express their resentment over the false claim of 900 militants entering Manipur. ”In fact, today we have just completed two days of total shutdown to show our resentment against the fabricated news of 900 Kuki armed militants from Myanmar, and subsequently, even the DGP and the security advisors have refuted those claims, made by the office of the Chief Minister.”

Meanwhile on friday, security forces recently seized large cache of weapons & explosives from Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.

As a part of joint operation, improvised projectile launcher, known locally as a “pumpi,” was discovered. Besides Pumpi, 11 unexploded bombs weighing approximately 1.5 kg each and 10 empty shell casings was also discovered. Thus, reflecting the presence of an continued heavy weaponry in the region.

