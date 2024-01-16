Day 3 of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Nagaland

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed on the third day from Kohima, Nagaland, in the early hours of Tuesday. The yatra had completed its path in Manipur after commencing from Sekmai on the previous day.

Rahul Gandhi met with locals in Kohima as the yatra resumed, engaging with the community during his visit. The Yatra had been halted in Kohima on Monday evening.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform X to comment on the road conditions in Nagaland, indirectly criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, “The third day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will soon begin from Viswema near Kohima. Meanwhile, going from last night’s campsite to the starting point of the journey via NH29 is a punishment in itself. The ground realities are far from the Prime Minister’s claims.”

Expressing gratitude to the people of Manipur, Rahul Gandhi said, “Thank you to the beautiful people of Manipur for the love and warmth you have given us. I will continue to stand with you and fight for you until you have peace and justice.”

In another post, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the unity and love represented by the yatra, describing it as a balm on the soul of India wounded by the politics of division and neglect. He pledged to walk and fight together for justice.

As the yatra entered Nagaland’s Kohima on Monday evening, Jairam Ramesh mentioned that a delegation of the Naga HOHO representing Naga organizations from different states met Rahul Gandhi. They submitted a memorandum seeking the implementation of the Framework Agreement signed between the Centre and the NSCN-IM in 2015.

The Naga HOHO, as an apex body, holds the authority to make crucial decisions related to the Naga community. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra continues to draw attention to various issues and engage with local communities as it progresses through different states.