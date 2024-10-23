Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Death Toll Rises To 5, After Seven Storey Building Collapses In Bengaluru

The collapse occurred as the city was being battered by a severe downpour, according to officials. Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency services were deployed to the scene to assist in rescue efforts.

Death Toll Rises To 5, After Seven Storey Building Collapses In Bengaluru

At least five workers lost their lives after a seven-storey under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya, Bengaluru, on Tuesday amidst heavy rainfall. The collapse occurred as the city was being battered by a severe downpour, according to officials. Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency services were deployed to the scene to assist in rescue efforts.

Fire department officials stated that the building had completely collapsed, trapping several workers underneath the debris. A preliminary investigation suggests the structure was unstable, leading to its tragic collapse.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the site to assess the situation firsthand. He informed the media that 13 people had been rescued so far, with five individuals currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Shivakumar further revealed that the building was constructed illegally, and vowed that strict action would be taken against those responsible. “This is an unacceptable tragedy. We will ensure that those responsible face severe consequences,” he stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to preventing such incidents in the future.

Also Read: Supreme Court Orders States to Facilitate Remission Process for Life Convicts, Ensures Legal Aid for Appeals

Filed under

5 deaths 7 storey building collapses Bengaluru Building Collapse
