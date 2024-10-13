Delhi Air Pollution: Cleanest Dussehra In Five Years Offers Relief To Residents

Delhi experienced its cleanest Dussehra in five years, with moderate air quality levels providing relief. Pollution is expected to remain low for three more days before worsening.

Delhiites experienced a pleasant surprise this Dussehra as pollution levels in the capital stood at a normal point in the last five years. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday stood at 155, a significant improvement compared to previous years. Overall, the air quality remained at moderate levels, providing much-needed respite to the city’s residents.

Not only Delhi but surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) cities also witnessed relatively moderate pollution levels during the festival. Faridabad recorded an AQI of 109, Ghaziabad at 177, Greater Noida at 150, Gurugram at 120, and Noida at 136. These levels are considerably lower than what has typically been seen during the festive season, which is often marked by deteriorating air quality due to firecrackers and stubble burning.

Clean Air Expected For Three More Days

The forecast looks favorable for the next few days. Experts predict that from October 13 to October 15, pollution levels will remain within the same range, allowing Delhiites to continue enjoying cleaner air. Wind speeds during this period are expected to range from 4 to 12 km/h, contributing to the dispersing pollutants. However, this brief respite may be short-lived. According to the CPCB, pollution levels are likely to rise after October 16, potentially worsening for six consecutive days as winter approaches and weather patterns change.

Dussehra Celebrations: A Message Of Victory Over Evil

The Dussehra festivities saw participation from prominent figures, including President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the Ramlila at Delhi’s historic Red Fort. During the religious event, both leaders paid their respects to Lord Ram by applying a ceremonial Tilak, a symbol of honor and devotion. The crowd watched as the Prime Minister and President participated in the symbolic burning of Ravana, signifying the triumph of good over evil.

In this year’s Ramlila, Prime Minister Modi performed Aarti for Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Sita, furthering the message of righteousness and faith. Both leaders were presented with symbolic weapons: a trishul (trident) for President Murmu and a mace for Prime Minister Modi.

The festive atmosphere filled with religious and cultural significance was further amplified as the Prime Minister and President took up bows and arrows, symbolically shooting at Ravana to mark his defeat. The grand gesture of burning Ravana echoed the deeper meaning of Dussehra—the victory of truth over falsehood, good over evil.

Sonia And Rahul Gandhi Join Dussehra Festivities

In another major celebration, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attended a Dussehra event organized by the ‘Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee’ near the Red Fort. Both leaders participated in the religious ceremony by applying Vijay Tilak to the idols of Lord Ram, Sita, and Hanuman.

The Congress party shared pictures of the event on the social media platform ‘X,’ with a message emphasizing the festival’s importance: “Dussehra is a symbol of the victory of good over evil. It teaches us that truth always prevails, and unrighteousness is bound to fail.” Senior Congress leader JP Agarwal and his son Mudit Agarwal were also present at the celebration.

