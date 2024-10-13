‘Shocking And Saddening’: Rahul Gandhi’s Message On Murder Of NCP Leader Baba Siddique

In the recent tragic murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a note on the social media handle X. He wrote, “The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time.”

He added, Pickpioning the law and order in the state of Maharashtra, he said, “This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail.”

Who Is Baba Siddique?

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot and killed by unidentified assailants in Mumbai on Saturday night, prompting swift action from the Mumbai Police, who have arrested two suspects in connection with the incident. Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, had left the Congress party earlier this year to align with Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Siddique, who served three terms as an MLA from the Bandra West constituency, was a prominent figure in Mumbai politics. His departure from the Congress followed that of another senior leader, Milind Deora, who had joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in January.

His son, Zeeshan Siddique, who was elected as a Congress MLA from Bandra East, faced his own political challenges. He was expelled from the Congress in August, following reports that seven party MLAs had cross-voted in the biennial elections for the Legislative Council.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital reported that the politician was admitted at approximately 9:30 a.m. after suffering two gunshot wounds to the chest. Upon arrival at the emergency room, his pulse and blood pressure were virtually undetectable, with the ECG showing no activity, indicating a “flat line.” Despite being transferred to the ICU for intensive care and undergoing significant resuscitation attempts, he was pronounced dead at 11:27 p.m.