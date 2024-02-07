Delhi: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah

According to sources, on Wednesday in the nation’s capital, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda. The sources claim that when Nitish Kumar meets with PM Modi, he will probably ask for special packages for Bihar. The meeting is being held five days before the February 12 floor test, which is scheduled by Nitish Kumar’s government.

Issues pertaining to Rajya Sabha polls in the state may also be discussed during the CM’s meeting with top BJP leaders. Six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar are falling vacant, for which elections are scheduled to be held on February 27.

On his visit to the national capital, the Bihar Chief Minister is also likely to meet veteran BJP leader LK Advani, sources added.

Saffron stalwart and senior BJP leader LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour.

The Janata Dal (United) supremo, meanwhile, is making his first trip there since leaving the INDIA bloc and the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) to form a new government in Bihar with the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In Raj Bhawan, Patna, Nitish Kumar took the oath of office as Bihar’s chief minister for the ninth time. This time, he switched sides, this time siding with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the BJP.

It was for the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, also took the oath earlier.