Delhi CM Arrested: 'Dictatorship Should Destroy' Prays Wife Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got officially arrested by the CBI on Wednesday and on Thursday, CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal once again attacked the government, tagging the regime as ‘Dictator’.

She posted on ‘X’, “Till now the prayer has always been that God should give wisdom to everyone. But now the prayer will be that the dictator should be destroyed,”.

अभी तक हमेशा यही प्रार्थना रही है कि ईश्वर सबको सदबुद्धि दे। लेकिन अब प्रार्थना रहेगी कि तानाशाह का विनाश हो। — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) June 27, 2024

She further adds, “Arvind Kejriwal got bail on 20th June. Immediately ED got a stay. The very next day CBI made him an accused. And today he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is a dictatorship, this is emergency,”

20जून अरविंद केजरीवाल को बेल मिली। तुरंत ED ने stay लगवा लिया। अगले ही दिन CBI ने accused बना दिया।और आज गिरफ़्तार कर लिया। पूरा तंत्र इस कोशिश में है कि बंदा जेल से बाहर ना आ जाये। ये क़ानून नहीं है। ये तानाशाही है, इमरजेंसी है। — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) June 26, 2024

Kejriwal Arrested

On Wednesday, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court sent Kejriwal to three-day CBI custody. During the remand time frame, the court permitted the CM’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to meet him for 30 minutes and his lawyer to meet him each day for 30 minutes. The court has likewise permitted him to convey his prescribed medicines during the remand time frame.

In its remand application, the CBI stated that it wanted to arrest Kejriwal so that it could expose the ‘larger conspiracy’ in th excise policy case.

CBI said, that in the investigation Kejriwal is pushing the entire blame on Sisodia and constantly suggesting that he didn’t know anything.

While, in the Courtroom, Kejriwal denied CBI’s claims of him throwing Manish Sisodia under the bus. “CBI is claiming that I have made a statement against Manish Sisodia, which is completely false. Manish Sisodia is innocent, Aam Aadmi Party is innocent. I am also innocent. The statements are being given in the media to defame us.

