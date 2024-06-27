NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Manish Prakash And Ashutosh Kumar, Marking It's First Arrest In The Case

One of the main suspects in the NEET paper leak case is Manish Prakash. A day before the NEET exam, he scheduled Learn and Play School reservations for test takers via his acquaintance Ashutosh. One of the most important pieces of evidence in the NEET paper leak case is the partially burned NEET question paper that was discovered at the Learn and Play School in Khemni Chak, Patna. Notably, Manish Prakash reserved a single night at this school.

In the latest development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally stepped forward marking its first arrest in the NEET Paper leak case. Manish Prakash and Ashutosh Kumar has been detained. The arrest of Manish Prakash was officially communicated to his wife via phone.

The Patna Police and the Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) developed their investigative ideas based on the burned question papers that were discovered at this school. After persistently requesting information from the NTA on the burned question papers, the EOU team discovered that the material had been stolen from the Oasis School testing facility.

#WATCH | NEET paper leak matter | CBI team arrives at CBI office in Patna, Bihar with accused Baldev Kumar alias Chintu and Mukesh Kumar. A Special CBI Court in Patna sent both to CBI remand, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mvQhG2aplH — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Mukesh and Chintu, two additional suspects, have been placed under detention by the CBI. After being transferred from Beur Jail, they were examined medically and brought to the CBI office. The CBI was able to get accused Chintu and Mukesh placed under a seven-day detention earlier this week. There are two CBI teams stationed in Samastipur and Nalanda, and a third team is in Hazaribagh. Eight people, one of them is the Oasis School principal, are being questioned at this time.