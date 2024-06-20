Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail By Rouse Avenue Court In Liquour Policy Scam Case: Delhi

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are also implicated in the case. Sisodia remains in jail, while Singh has been granted bail by the Supreme Court following a concession made by the ED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleges that Arvind Kejriwal is the central figure in the Delhi excise scam, directly involved in handling crime proceeds exceeding Rs. 100 crores. According to the ED, the excise policy was orchestrated as part of a conspiracy to ensure certain private companies received a 12% profit margin from wholesale business, despite this detail not being recorded in the Group of Ministers’ (GoM) meeting minutes.

Additionally, the ED claims there was a coordinated effort led by Vijay Nair and others in the South Group to provide unusually high profit margins to wholesalers. The agency asserts that Nair acted on behalf of Kejriwal and Sisodia in this scheme.

