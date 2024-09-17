Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & Other Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes To PM Modi

As PM Modi celebrates his 74th birthday today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently extended birthday wishes to the former on Tuesday.

Taking to X, he said “Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I wish you a long and healthy life.”

Besides Kejriwal, other opposition leaders also extended birthday greetings.

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister conveyed, “Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead.” in a post on X.

BJP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes

In contrast, BJP leaders also extended their congratulations. Union Minister JP Nadda expressed, “I extend my heartiest congratulations on his birthday to Narendra Modiji, the successful Prime Minister, who is dedicated every moment to realising the mantra of ‘Antyodaya’, dedicated to the service of the nation and the upliftment of the people.”

Further, he also praised PM Modi’s leadership, stating that the vision of a “developed India” has become a shared goal. “Under your leadership, our goal of service, good governance and development is taking a concrete shape.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also shared his wishes: “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday, who has glorified Maa Bharati on the global stage, given concrete form to the dream of Antyodaya, and improved the welfare of the poor through revolutionary decisions and public policies. He is our guide and source of inspiration for millions of workers and an ardent devotee of Baba Kedar.”

(With Inputs From ANI)